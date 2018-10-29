There's no fake love here!

BTS has millions of followers across social media—including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube—and have gained quite a fierce fanbase.

So, it's no wonder the boy band is a finalist at the E! People's Choice Awards this year.

Thanks to their overwhelming online influence, the guy group is up for Social Celebrity of 2018 and they totally deserve it having earned a spot on Time's 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list last year.

We can't say we're surprised either since it's nearly impossible to tear ourselves away from their social media profiles!

Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V: The Series, Jin, Jungkook, and RM all have such fun-loving personalities that we obsessively stalk their latest posts, because we know we'll be getting some quality content.

The boys certainly know the best ways to make us smile and laugh as we scroll through our social media feeds and they fuel our internet addiction on the daily!