Pippa Middleton Checks in to Maternity Hospital as Due Date Approaches

Pippa Middleton's first child could be here any minute now!

Royal watchers are abuzz over the possibility that Pippa could be going into labor at this exact moment. It all started this morning, when her husband, James Matthews, arrived at the highly-renowned Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, the same maternity ward where Kate Middleton delivered Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The businessman was seen following the lead of a heavily pregnant Pippa, with two overnight bags in hand as reported by the Daily Mail.

Another clue that hinted at the younger sister of Kate going into labor, includes her latest column on Waitrose where she discussed her final month of pregnancy.

In the column, published earlier this month, the writer and fitness fanatic wrote, "The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in."