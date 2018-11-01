There might not be a literal queen of Twitter, but in our minds, Chrissy Teigen would win that title time and time again.

Her social media feed is full of everything we love and it continually makes us laugh, so really, what more could you want?

The supermodel and cookbook maven takes on pop culture, adds in her two cents about food topics, trolls her husband John Legend, and gives us life with anything she posts about her daughter Luna and son Miles. It's basically social media gold and most of the time we're not worthy of her insight and humor.

When Teigen isn't talking about her food obsessions—which really is our favorite part of her feed—she frequently talks about the moods and feelings that come with pregnancy and just everyday life struggles and observations, which is too funny.

Since Teigen is a finalist for E! People's Choice Awards Social Celebrity of 2018 category, we are giving fans what they want to celebrate...Teigen's best and most absurd moments on Twitter and Instagram, duh!