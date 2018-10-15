Meghan Markle Already Has the Sweetest Gift for the Royal Baby

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 2:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The royal baby already has a gift waiting. 

On the heels of the happy news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare expecting their first child together, all of the royal pair's quotes about having children and parenthood have been resurfaced

While both the mom and dad-to-be have looked forward to the day they would become parents, the former American actress made a purchase long ago with her future daughter in mind—and revealed the move in an interview years later. 

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in September 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

At the time of the interview, Markle was starring on the USA series and nearly a year away from meeting her future husband. 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

While Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed whether the pair is expecting a boy or a girl, there's a classic watch waiting with their mom's initials on it. 

The palace did reveal that the newest addition to the royal family will arrive in the spring of 2019. As the world soaks up news of the pregnancy, we've also learned more about how the newlyweds shared the sweet news with their famous relatives. Queen Elizabeth IIPrince PhilipPrince CharlesCamilla Parker-BowlesPrince William and Kate Middletonwere told in person during Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding at Windsor Castle on Friday

Naturally, the reaction was joyful. Kensington Palace told E! News in a statement on Monday that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is "very happy about this lovely news" and she "looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."  

A Kensington Palace spokesperson further confirmed to E! News that "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple."

Plus, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joined by their first first cousin in just a matter of months. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Jewelry , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kiernan Shipka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Pregnancy Style

Pippa Middleton Checks in to Maternity Hospital as Due Date Approaches

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Hamilton

Here Are the Top Predictions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Baby Name

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Actually Hinted at Her Pregnancy 3 Weeks Ago

How Will Meghan Markle's Family React to Baby News?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.