Meghan Markle Already Has the Sweetest Gift for the Royal Baby

The royal baby already has a gift waiting.

On the heels of the happy news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare expecting their first child together, all of the royal pair's quotes about having children and parenthood have been resurfaced.

While both the mom and dad-to-be have looked forward to the day they would become parents, the former American actress made a purchase long ago with her future daughter in mind—and revealed the move in an interview years later.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in September 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

At the time of the interview, Markle was starring on the USA series and nearly a year away from meeting her future husband.