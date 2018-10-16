Inside the Sneaky Reinvention of John Mayer

Once upon a time, John Mayer said too much.

In 2010, the Grammy-winning artist, with his bedroom eyes and bedroom songs, had acquired a bit of a ladies' man reputation for himself, and it was starting to backfire.

So, he figured, why not go ahead and finish the job.

"Blowing me off is the new sucking me off," he lamented to Rolling Stone in the Feb. 4, 2010, issue—which coincidentally also featured a Q&A with a 20-year-old burgeoning super-star named Taylor Swift who was about to move into her own place for the first time, and who may have dated the shirtless, heavily tattooed lothario on the magazine's cover.

During the course of the profile, Mayer also lamented the end of his relationship with Jennifer Anistonand the end of his chance to be understood, because nothing he did in a public forum would ever not attract the wrong kind of attention. Then, to Playboy, he went and called Jessica Simpson "crack cocaine" and their time together "sexual napalm," and continued to complain about being pigeonholed as the guy who'd been with so many women merely because he'd been with a heck of a lot of women.

"I've never been a bad boy," he insisted to the men's magazine. "I may have taken someone through the wringer psychologically, but I've never been sinister."