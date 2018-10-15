by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 1:40 PM
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, and royal admirers are already guessing what the royal baby's name will be.
Diana is the favored name among bookies should Meghan give birth to a baby girl. In fact, online betting company Paddy Power has the odds at eight to one, leading many to thinking the couple will pay tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, with the moniker.
Victoria is another popular option with seven to one odds. This name could be a reference to Queen Victoria, the great-great grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II. Betting company Ladsbrokes has the name favored eight to one.
If the future royal is a boy, many suspect Harry and Meghan will name the child Alexander—with bookmaker William Hill placing the odds at seven to one.
Then again, there are tons of royal family names Meghan and Harry could pick, such as Mary, Philip, Charles, Arthur, Edward or Elizabeth. However, considering Meghan isn't afraid to break tradition, the future parents could forgo these historic choices all together.
Still, they wouldn't be the first royal family members to choose a more modern moniker. For instance, Her Majesty's first great grandchild is named Savannah Phillips. Royal admirers may remember the 7-year-old relative as the one who pushed Prince George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in June and covered his mouth at the Trooping of the Colour event later that month.
There are also a few names bookies don't expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pick. According to Ladbrokes, Samantha, the name of Meghan's half-sister has 100 to one odds. Paddy Power also claims Donald, the name of President Donald Trump, has 250 to one odds.
Meghan is currently 12 weeks along in her pregnancy. So royal admirers will just have to wait and see what name the couple will pick.
Kensington Palace announced the pregnancy news on Monday.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the Palace said in a statement via Instagram. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?