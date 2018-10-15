Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child, and royal admirers are already guessing what the royal baby's name will be.

Diana is the favored name among bookies should Meghan give birth to a baby girl. In fact, online betting company Paddy Power has the odds at eight to one, leading many to thinking the couple will pay tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, with the moniker.

Victoria is another popular option with seven to one odds. This name could be a reference to Queen Victoria, the great-great grandmother of Queen Elizabeth II. Betting company Ladsbrokes has the name favored eight to one.

If the future royal is a boy, many suspect Harry and Meghan will name the child Alexander—with bookmaker William Hill placing the odds at seven to one.

Then again, there are tons of royal family names Meghan and Harry could pick, such as Mary, Philip, Charles, Arthur, Edward or Elizabeth. However, considering Meghan isn't afraid to break tradition, the future parents could forgo these historic choices all together.

Still, they wouldn't be the first royal family members to choose a more modern moniker. For instance, Her Majesty's first great grandchild is named Savannah Phillips. Royal admirers may remember the 7-year-old relative as the one who pushed Prince George down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in June and covered his mouth at the Trooping of the Colour event later that month.