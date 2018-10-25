Dun-dun!

Even though Christopher Meloni isn't taking down sex offenders as Detective Elliot Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a weekly basis anymore, the two former co-stars couldn't be any closer.

After working together from 1999 to 2011 when Meloni left the crime drama, it's clear that the two co-stars' friendship still runs deep, which in turn keeps fans' hopes alive for a Law & Order: SVU reunion somewhere down the line. Fingers crossed!

Until that day comes, we have to settle for quick reunions between the real-life pals and the photographs that they take to document these glorious events.

OK, this is in no way settling because we all love both Meloni and Hargitay as friends, but wouldn't be wonderful to see Stabler and Benson back in action as the dedicated detectives who investigate sex crimes on TV?

Obviously, the answer is always going to be yes!