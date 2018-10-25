by Johnni Macke | Thu., Oct. 25, 2018 9:00 AM
Dun-dun!
Even though Christopher Meloni isn't taking down sex offenders as Detective Elliot Stabler alongside Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on a weekly basis anymore, the two former co-stars couldn't be any closer.
After working together from 1999 to 2011 when Meloni left the crime drama, it's clear that the two co-stars' friendship still runs deep, which in turn keeps fans' hopes alive for a Law & Order: SVU reunion somewhere down the line. Fingers crossed!
Until that day comes, we have to settle for quick reunions between the real-life pals and the photographs that they take to document these glorious events.
OK, this is in no way settling because we all love both Meloni and Hargitay as friends, but wouldn't be wonderful to see Stabler and Benson back in action as the dedicated detectives who investigate sex crimes on TV?
Obviously, the answer is always going to be yes!
Since we don't know when (or if) Meloni will return to the NBC drama, the sweet reunions between the two longtime friends will have to tied fans over for now.
Feel free to take a look below at the duo's best off-screen reunions since the 57-year-old actor left SVU seven years ago, and relive the glory days of Stabler and Benson in the process.
Even though we don't have Meloni on our TV screens as a detective right now, we do get to see Hargitay in all her glory every week, which is why she is a finalist for the E! People's Choice Awards for Drama TV Star of 2018.
So, technically this is also a fan-appreciation post for the one and only Detective Olivia Benson, because let's be honest, she is the No. 1 reason we are still watching the hit drama year after year. That, and the fact that the stories are so freaking good!
To see if Hargitay takes home the PCAs trophy this year, check out the live award show next month and in the meantime make sure to celebrate her best BFF moments with the other SVU original badass below.
Law & Order: Special Victims Units airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.
(NBC and E! are both a part of the NBCUniversal family).
In May 2018, Christopher Meloni and Mariksa Hargitay hung out together in New York City and of course they documented it...thank goodness.
"Crazy ppl on the streets of nyc," Meloni captioned this selfie fail and seriously, how can you not just love these two together?
Blurry or not, this snap of the two former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars spending time together during the holidays last year is too cute.
After Thanksgiving in 2017, the two pals ran into one another and clearly they still have fun no matter what the occasion.
Ugh, how do we get Detective Stabler to give us a smooch?
"Even the effortless moments..." Meloni captioned the previous photo only to follow it up with this funny picture and the caption, "...need to be rehearsed."
Hargitay shared this sweet snap in honor of her former TV partner's birthday in April 2017 and said "PFL" at the end of the note and we're dying a little inside because Stabler and Benson are partners for life!
"And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Hargitay wrote alongside this kissing picture from Valentine's Day in 2017 and we are again getting teary-eyed at these two loving each other so much.
In 2016, the former TV partners and real-life friends celebrated Christmas together (well, a few days early) and we are in desperate need of an on-screen reunion now.
"Lean on me #PFL #FacialHairDontCare #Hargoatee #HanginWithAFriend #ItsAllInTheEyesKid," Hargitay wrote on this precious picture and we will never get tired of these quick reunions.
In 2015, in the dark of night, New York City's greatest detectives, err, we mean friends, reunited once again and posed for an epic photo.
It doesn't matter how long these two are apart, they always make time to check in with each other and we are totally on board with all the run-ins that have happened over the past four years.
In March 2014, the duo reunited for dinner proving that they will always be partners, even if they aren't acting alongside one another anymore.
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
