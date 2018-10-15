Kendra Wilkinson is closing an emotional chapter in her life, and she couldn't be more proud of herself.

Kendra took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to announce she signed the final divorce papers in her split from Hank Baskett. "Brutal. I gave it all i got. Truly did. Im beyond proud of myself!! Fought to save til the last second. Oh well. Life goes on. Bye lol," she said of the experience.

A source previously told E! News that "sorting out the custody limitations and agreements" was prolonging the divorce process, but it appears the pair is now ready to finalize their divorce.

In April, the former reality star and her athlete husband confirmed their split, following years of drama and heartbreak. Since then, the mother-of-two has been mourning the end of their ten years of marriage, both in public and in private. In August she wrote on Instagram, "Just when I think I'm healed, I start to cry... Sorry I'm not a perfect person. I'm really sorry."