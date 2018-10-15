According to the forensic report released to E! News, data and text messages, including recovered deleted text messages, from Cooper's iPhone, iPad and iCloud backup between June 2017 and September were analyzed and did not reveal any of the text messages alleged to be created by her in Reality Steve's report.

"A search of the imaged devices did not locate any of the text messages in the form published on realitysteve.com on September 11, 2018," the report declared, noting that unique words and phrases like "melting" and "you still love me" from the alleged text messages were used in keyword searches of the text messages from Cooper's devices.

"None of the text messages, in the form published on realitysteve.com, were found on Ms. Cooper's iPhone, iPad, or iCloud Backup during the analysis," the report further stated. According to the security company, there were some text messages containing those keywords or phrases that were sent by Cooper to the number believed to be Kimball's or vice versa between June and August.

Protus3 also questioned how Reality Steve had verified the texts that had been published and said in the report that "proper authentication" would require access to the device on which the messages were allegedly received for forensic analysis and could not be verified based off of screenshots alone. Reality Steve previously wrote in his post, "These texts have been verified they are from Jenna, these are confirmed from her phone number, so in case you have any doubts, just know this has been vetted out."