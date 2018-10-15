Could it be? Is something finally going to go well for Kate Pearson on This Is Us? Maybe, just maybe, Chrissy Metz teased.

E! News caught up with the Emmy-nominated star at the #GirlHero award luncheon, presented by Girl Up, which was also honoring Metz, and she teased things could be looking up for Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) on the baby front.

"She just had the egg retrieval and we're going to see how that's going to go. I've been told it's going to be positive, so people are not going to be heartbroken, completely, but it won't be easy," Metz said.