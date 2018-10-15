This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Says Kate's Pregnancy Story Isn't Entirely Heartbreaking, But...

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Could it be? Is something finally going to go well for Kate Pearson on This Is Us? Maybe, just maybe, Chrissy Metz teased.

E! News caught up with the Emmy-nominated star at the #GirlHero award luncheon, presented by Girl Up, which was also honoring Metz, and she teased things could be looking up for Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) on the baby front.

"She just had the egg retrieval and we're going to see how that's going to go. I've been told it's going to be positive, so people are not going to be heartbroken, completely, but it won't be easy," Metz said.

Photos

This Is Us Season 3: See Annie Leibovitz's Stunning Portraits

As for the flashforward to a Kate-less Toby, lying in bed and looking very depressed, Metz teased Kate could've been there, just not in that scene.

"Maybe Kate's in the kitchen," she said. "Who knows?"

Metz also made it clear she'd love to slap on the prosthetics and see an older version of her character. "I can't wait to age," Metz said. "I'm excited about it. I don't know if we're going to this season, but I'm excited about it."

She even has plans for how old Kate would look. Click play on the video above to hear more.

So far This Is Us has only shown Toby, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Randall's daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson) in the jumps to the future. The flashforwards have included the characters talking about a mysterious "her."

This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ This Is Us , Chrissy Metz , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kiernan Shipka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

"Charmed" Reboot Costumer Explains Character Pieces

"Charmed" Reboot Will Explore All Types of Witchcraft

Charmed

It's the Perfect Time for Charmed and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, But Do They Deliver?

"Charmed" Cast Opens Up About The CW Reboot

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Hits Jamaica and Gina Immediately Lets the Shade Fly

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.