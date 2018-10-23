The Bachelor might be about finding love, but when it comes to Becca Tilley and JoJo Fletcher it was also about finding your best friend.

While competing for Ben Higgins' heart back in 2016, the ladies didn't end up with the final rose, but they got an even better gift...each other!

These two have been BFFs from pretty much the moment they met on the ABC reality dating show and quite frankly, they might be the cutest pair to come out of the franchise. OK, Fletcher and her fiancé Jordan Rodgers, who won her heart on The Bachelorette, are pretty darn cute, but as far as friends go, Tilley and Fletcher take the cake.

Over the years we've become even more obsessed with their bestie adventures which is why we had to round up their cutest friendship moments from 2016 to now to make everyone's day a little brighter.