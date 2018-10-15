Chris Evans Plays Coy on Captain America's Fate in Avengers 4

There's a chance Captain America might die in the fourth and final Avengers film.

The same could be said for just about any of the surviving characters from Avengers: Infinity War, of course, but that didn't stop fans of the franchise from panicking when Chris Evans wrapped production on the movie and implied he'd be hanging up his shield for good now that his contact is fulfilled. "It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last eight years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories!" Evans wrote Oct. 4 on Twitter. "Eternally grateful."

Evans appeared at Ace Comic Con in Chicago over the weekend, where he discussed the eyebrow-raising tweet while remaining coy about Cap's fate. "I did tweet something that made a lot of people think it was in some way a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day, and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies—this unbelievable tapestry," said Evans, whose joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011. "You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I'd feel. I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect, but I am neither confirming nor denying anything."

The fourth Avengers film—which is currently untitled—debuts in theaters May 3, 2019.