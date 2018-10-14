See Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Cutest Couple Moments

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 6:57 PM

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were seemingly the Internet's favorite couple.

They wandered around New York City wearing bright colored jackets and shoes and often posted Instagram stories of sweet moments together. On Sunday, however, news broke that the couple broke up and ended their engagement. They were dating for just a few weeks before getting engaged, and since then, spoke about each other lovingly in interview after interview. Their relationship was referred to numerous times during the Saturday Night Live  season 44 premiere. It even got its own sketch. 

Throughout their short but loving relationship, the two of them had a number of sweet photos together, both candid and posed. They made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs, but essentially made all of New York and Instagram their runway.

Grande and Davidson got matching tattoos and other ink that paid homage to the other person.

In August, however, the comedian said in an interview with Variety that he was certain Grande would break up with him one day. He told the publication, "I'm still convinced she's blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she's going to be like, 'What the f--k is this thing doing around?'"

All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were Heading for a Split

Although the "breathin" singer and her fiancé are no more, there's no shortage of photogenic moments. Take a look below at some of their cutest pictures as a couple.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

10 points for gryffindor

This Harry Potter photo was the one that truly confirmed their relationship status. Davidson showed off his Gryffindor pride, whereas Grande showed that she was way more Slytherin.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

no stage fright here

The two of them met on Saturday Night Live in 2016 when the "Bang Bang" singer was both host and musical guest. They both said they knew from the first time they met that they wanted to marry each other.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Cheeky

Davidson plants a kiss on his girlfriend's cheek.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Birthday Dinner

Birthday best

The couple stepped out for Ariana Grande's birthday dinner and she rocked her signature cat ears.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Sun's out, tongues out

Grande pokes fun at Davidson and his purple bucket hat while she opts for a cute Snapchat filter.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Coffee run

Grande and Davidson walk down the street in New York after stopping for some coffee. 

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Tattoo

dangerous

Early on in their relationship, the comedian got a tattoo of Grande's Dangerous Woman symbol. He recently covered up that ink with a heart.

Michael Strahan, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

orange you glad?

The SNL comedian and singer rock nearly-matching neon outfits as they sit with Michael Strahan in the recording studio.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

long hair, don't care

The two of them look lovingly at each other while Davidson holds onto Grande's signature high ponytail.

Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Aretha Franklin Funeral

presidential hello

Grande and Davidson pose with former President Bill Clinton at Aretha Franklin's funeral, where Grande performed.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Mellow yellow

Grande and Davidson step out in New York City as she wears signature knee-high yellow boots with a black jacket.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, The Hills Reunion MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

candid camera

The couple crashed a reunion pic of The Hills cast on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV VMAs.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

love is in the eyes

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV VMAs in September and were all googly-eyed for each other while posing for photos.

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Kanye West, SNL

tv star

Grande posted about how much she loves Davidson while watching an episode of Saturday Night Live. She wrote on her Instagram story, "I love you like Kanye loves Kanye." She was supposed to perform on the season premiere, but dropped out at the last minute. She was replaced by Kanye West.

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Pig

A pet

In September, Grande adopted a tiny brown pig who has made her fair share of appearances all over social media. Her name is Piggy Smalls and even starred in the music video for "breathin." Davidson also got a tattoo of the animal on his torso. Grande told her Twitter followers that Piggy is her "emotional support" pet.

Our thoughts go out to both Grande and Davidson at this time.

