It's the question we've been waiting to hear all season long: "Would you like to stay married or would you like to get a divorce?"

For three brave couples, they had to answer truthfully and honestly Tuesday night as decision day finally arrived on Married at First Sight.

Viewers watched as strangers become husband and wife after meeting for the first time at the altar.

And while each couple has overcome their own personal hurdles, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz, marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson and clinical psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin were hopeful their matches would have a happily ever after.

"Getting married at first sight is a lot of work," Dr. Pepper explained. "But if you put in that work, the rewards can be huge."

So what did the couples end up deciding? The results may surprise you.