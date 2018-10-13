Kanye West has broken his Twitter hiatus after nine days.

On Saturday, Kanye returned to social media after deleting his Instagram and Twitter accounts last week and posted a number of videos about mind control. The Yeezy designer posted two short videos and one soundbite before a longer selfie video that lasted nearly 10 minutes. In the main video recorded via Periscope, Kanye spoke at length about the mind and "unprogramming" ourselves.

"I just wanna talk about mind control. You know when people try to influence you through social media and try to tell you what to do, or if people post something that's positive on Instagram it gets taken down if it's not part of a bigger agenda," he began. "That's, like, mind control...That's the poison that's happening with social media."

The video was filled with tangential comments and non sequiturs, but ultimately, he kept returning to this greater idea of mind control and programming of the brain.