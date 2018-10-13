by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 13, 2018 10:14 AM
You could caption this photo, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Next Generation."
Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page on Friday a photo of her baby girl True Thompson sitting outside on a pink blanket on the grass and having a cupcake party with four of her little cousins—Kylie Jenner's 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, Rob Kardashian's almost 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian's 9-month-old daughter Chicago West and son Saint West, who will turn 3 in a couple of months.
True, Khloe's first child and daughter with Tristan Thompson, turned 6 months old on Friday. He liked the photo, as did Kim and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, whose three children were not pictured.
"Cousin Cupcake Party!!! Keeping Up With The Kousins," Khloe wrote.
The reality star also shared another photo of her sitting on the blanket with her daughter and her nieces and nephews on her Instagram Stories feed.
"Best day EVER," Khloe wrote.
The family dubs True, Stormi and Chicago the "triplets" as they are only months apart in age. Last month, Kim posted on Instagram the first photo of the three babies together.
Earlier on Friday, Kim posted on her Instagram a photo of her eldest daughter North West, 5, sitting in a room and playing with True.
"Cousin Love," she wrote.
"North is so big now I can't handle it," Khloe commented.
