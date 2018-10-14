Just months ago, Meghan Markle wed Prince Harryat St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in a traditional and classy event that set the bar high for all weddings to come. However, on Oct. 12 Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank rose to the high-expectations and proved that the royal family can plan a wedding like nobody's business.

While many aspects of Meghan and Harry's weddings were mirrored in the Princess' nuptials, it is clear the two weddings had vast yet equally tasteful differences in style and represented the stark contrasts between the two pairs.

For Meghan's fairy tale vows, inspiration was drawn from her humble California roots, in addition to the traditional tastes expected of Harry, as someone who is in line to the throne. This was reflected in the classy, modest gown Markle modeled and the Gospel choir chosen for their ceremony.

Then, there is Princess Eugenie and Jack, who are both traditional Brits, but who also have an appreciation for modern art.

All these details contributed to the subtle and obvious differences that created the iconic weddings, which were viewed across the globe.