Princess Eugenie was a stunning bride at her royal wedding.

The Princess of York arrived at St. George's Chapel to wed Jack Brooksbank in a Peter Pilotto wedding gown, featuring a fitted bodice and full pleated skirt. The dress also has a folded neckline and low back, which intentionally reveals her back scars from a surgery she had when she was 12. It's made of silk, cotton and viscose with a jacquard design of motifs picked out by the bride.

While its long train glided up the stairs of the cathedral, the elegance and beauty of the dress was apparent. However, its impact came of no surprise, as the daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's gown has features that we've seen in other iconic wedding gowns.