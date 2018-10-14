by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 8:00 AM
Can you believe Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday is just around the corner?
It feels like only yesterday that we were first introduced to the KKW Beauty boss and her famous family. Still, after 15 seasons, we're not sure what we'd be doing with our time if we weren't Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
And it appears the show has meant just as much to Kim as it has her fans. How do we know this? Well, because Kanye West's wife has hand-selected her 7 favorite episodes to run as a marathon on her birthday on Oct. 21.
In fact, each episode selected features a memory near and dear to the mother of three's heart.
Highlights from the marathon include the time she and Kanye took their family to Armenia in season 10, a sisterly trip to Mexico in season one, the Kardashian-Jenner's Breckenridge vacation from season two, etc.
To make things even more fun, Kardashian has chosen to keep her no.1 favorite episode a secret until 9 p.m. on her name day. It's like Kim gave us a present for her birthday!
Ring in Kim's birthday with this special marathon on Sunday, Oct. 21 starting at 2:30 p.m. Oh, and don't forget to catch a new KUWTK episode tonight at 9 p.m.
Watch Kim Kardashian count down her favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of her birthday Sunday, Oct. 21, starting at 2:30 p.m.!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?