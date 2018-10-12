Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank Leave Royal Wedding in James Bond Car

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 12:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, wedding

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

From Windsor with love!

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank channeled James Bond as they exited Windsor Castle following their wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel and afternoon reception on Friday. The groom surprised the bride by leading her to a waiting gunmetal-colored Aston Martin DB10 sedan, one of eight models created specifically for the 2015 007 film Spectre.

Eugenie said "wow" and was left open-mouthed when she saw the vehicle, British news reports said.

"Congratulations to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank!" read a tweet posted on Aston Martin's Twitter account. "Leaving Windsor Castle in the Aston Martin DB10, built especially for James Bond. #RoyalWedding #AstonMartin #DB10 @007."

Jack and Eugenie's sister and maid-of-honor Princess Beatrice helped the bride, who wore an ivory off-the-shoulder Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress with a long train, into the car.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Eugenie, wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The sisters' mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, and their cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and other wedding guests helped wave the couple off as Jack drove them off in the vehicle. Eugenie was all smiles as she waved back.

The newlyweds and their loved ones are set to continue the wedding celebrations at an evening reception at Eugenie's father Prince Andrew's home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Right after the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom took part in a wedding procession around the town Windsor, riding in a carriage.

Cake, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

They then headed to their afternoon reception back at the castle, which was hosted by Eugenie's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. There, the bride's father gave a speech, according to HELLO!, and guests were served canapés and slices of a fall-themed 5-tier red velvet and chocolate wedding cake.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jessica Simpson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's Why The Internet Is Convinced Meghan Markle Is Pregnant

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos From Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Pulls Silly Stunts at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

12 Must-See Moments From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.