Life-Size 2 Has a Premiere Date, Amazing Eve Fashions for Tyra Banks

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Get ready to shine brighter and farther than ever before. Freeform has made it official: Life-Size 2 will debt on Sunday. Dec. 2 as part of the network's 25 Days of Christmas programming block. And that's not all! The original Life-Size (you know, the one with Lindsay Lohan) will air as part of Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas programming in November.

In Life-Size 2, Eve (Tyra Banks) returns to help out a struggling toy executive, Grace (Francia Raisa). Grace is now the CEO of the toy company that produced the Eve doll, and she's going through a quarter-life crisis. She's in over her head as the new CEO, and she's leaning on her wild-child antics, which is causing the company's stock to plummet. That's where Eve comes in.

With the help of her younger next-door neighbor, Grace's old Eve dolls magically awakens to help Grace get back on track and take the reins of her life and company.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

In addition to Banks and Raisa, Life-Size 2 also stars Gavin Stenhouse, Shanica Knowles, Hank Chen and Alison Fernandez.

See some of Banks' wild Eve looks below.

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Classic

This screams classic Eve.

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Sleepover Chic

Some glitter, some tulle, some shag...

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Black and White

Did she take this from Cruella de Vil's closet?

Article continues below

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Fashion

There are a lot of looks going on here. What kind of event is this?

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Candy Cane

Oh yes, there are musical numbers!

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Freeform

Metallic Neon

The top says '90s club kid, the skirt says business boss.

Article continues below

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. on Freeform.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tyra Banks , VG , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Jessica Simpson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Charmed Feature

The Wicked Behind-the-Scenes Drama of the Original Charmed: The Feuds, Firings and Feminist Fury

Life-Size 2, Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks' Life-Size 2 Eve Fashions

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Rachel Bloom

The Beginning of the End for Rachel Bloom and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Katherine McNamara, PCAs

Katherine McNamara Gives Shadowhunters Fans a Big Surprise at the PCAs Food Truck: Watch It Now

Katherine McNamara Rallies PCAs Votes for "Shadowhunters"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.