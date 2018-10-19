Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Birthday With a Look at the West Kids' Cutest Pics!

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Oct. 19, 2018 7:00 AM

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West

It's Kim Kardashian's 38th birthday on Sunday, and while Kim has been known to literally break the internet, we all know it's her kids who really steal the show!

From family photos with hubby Kanye Westand the most adorable snapshot of Saint West propping Chicago West on his shoulders to North West making her runway debut, the mom of three is sure to share the kids' cutest pics!

As Kim prepares to ring in another year, we're sure she's going to do it with her three bundles of joy by her side!

Celebrate Kim Kardashian's birthday by taking a look at the West kids' cutest pics below!

Watch Kim Kardashian count down her favorite episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in honor of her birthday this Sunday starting at 11:30 a.m.!

