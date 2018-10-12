Warner Bros.
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 9:15 AM
Warner Bros.
Leave it to the hosts of The Real to get real. Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by The Breakfast Club to dish on just about everything.
During their half-hour chat, the hosts touched on a variety of topics, including ex-husbands, divorce and what exactly happened with former host Tamar Braxton.
While speaking about her own experience, Mai said "it effing sucks. It's terrible."
"You wake up with a rock in your heart and you just feel like you can't really make it through the day because it's just so happy, especially when finances get involved, especially when people change," Mai said. Things with her divorce changed, she said, when money and ego got involved.
She's been going through her divorce for a year. "This is where you learn how things change. You know how people say money changes people? Well, so does ego and so does social media and so does the press and I think that all of that mixed in between, you really got to keep yourself grounded at who you are at the core because you've got to remember who you are because you can't speak for other people," Mai said.
The hosts teased an episode set to air next week where they all get into past relationships and the trauma involved with breakups.
Mai said the reason for the divorce is a little bit more than the issue of kids, but she can't get into it. "Things are deeper than that. It's never just black and white like that," Houghton said.
Did he cheat on her? She dodged the question but said she's not that petty to sit there and do the math and calculate when people were doing things, but then, "We were doing the math for her," Houghton said.
"The Real fam comes in and goes, ‘Wait, you announced you met this person at this time and now you're together having a baby at this time, and Jeannie just came out with you guys getting divorced at this time. That's funny!' And that's when you have to face the facts," Mai said. "I'm a Capricorn and I'm mad loyal—mad loyal!—and I will always look for the good in people."
"We're not going to put that out there because we don't know for sure," Love said.
"It was a speculation and assumption between us girls," Mowry-Housley said.
Regarding Braxton's exit from the show, Love said it's been the big elephant in the room, that people have been waiting for them to talk about it.
"In season one and season two, we were all different. We didn't really know each other that much, it was a new show, and as far as I know, I was sitting at table with a girl named Tamar Braxton. I had just met her and these ladies and I had just met her. I was excited," Love said.
Then after the completed season two, something happened. Love said she doesn't know what happened, but that everybody in the cast has a different story with Tamar. "My story is this: She was getting to the point where I was at her house one day—this is after Dancing With the Stars and all this other kind of stuff—she looked at me and she said, ‘Hey, I want to get a new manager.'"
Love said she wasn't familiar with new managers and Braxton asked her for Rushion McDonald's contact information and then asked her about then-husband Vince Herbert. Love said they were all there for her and supportive when she was sick, they were like sisters. But when Braxton was fired, she had no idea. "Why would I go on The Wendy Williams Show if one of my cast mates is going to get fired that next Monday? I got a call on Saturday. They said that Tamar was being let go," Love said.
Then, all the remaining Real hosts started texting to figure out what was happening and called Braxton, who was not returning communication attempts. Because Braxton posted on Instagram about getting backstabbed and then unfollowed Love, the host said people assumed she had something to do with Braxton's dismissal.
The saga continued as the cast tried to get in touch with Braxton and Love saw Braxton's sister, Towanda Braxton, at an airport. Love said Towanda urged her to watch Braxton Family Values, and she got herself a rough cut of the episode where she said Vince was naming her and her Real cohosts as the reason why Braxton was let go, all because Love gave Braxton McDonald's number. She got legal involved and a new cut was made, she said. And the rest? Talk show history.
Watch the full interview above to hear more from The Real cast.
