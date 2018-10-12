Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon's Date Night at Olive Garden Got Lit

Your first visit to Olive Garden is always life changing.

Just ask Jimmy Fallon who decided to experience the restaurant chain for the very first time with Post Malone on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On Thursday's all-new episode, cameras rolled as the pair headed to the Times Square location in a pink stretch limo.

Once they arrived, Jimmy was immediately blown away by the food and drinks available.

While wearing his olive pants, the late-night host discovered the opportunity to receive free wine samples. But then came the unlimited bread sticks that you'll immediately be craving after watching the video below.