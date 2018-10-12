Princess Eugenie's Wedding Cake Is Almost Too Pretty to Eat: See How It Compares to Other Royals'

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cake, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding cake looks delicious!

The couple, who tied the knot earlier today at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, is heading off to their royal reception to celebrate. For their special day, Sophie Cabot designed Eugenie and Jack a five-tier cake, which is made of layers of chocolate and red velvet and covered in white icing. The couple's initials, E and J, are also monogrammed around the base of the cake. According to Buckingham Palace, the cake was inspired by the rich colors of autumn.

In celebration of Eugenie and Jack's nuptials, we're looking back at past royal wedding cakes. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's cake to Prince William and Kate Middleton's cake, we're taking a trip down dessert lane!

Photos

Royal Wedding Cakes

Check out the gallery above to see a history of royal wedding cakes!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Royal Wedding , Cake , Weddings , Royals , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ansel Elgot, Polo Red Crush Launch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince George Makes the Cutest Getaway After Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie, Carriage, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's

Cake, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Royal Wedding Cakes

Amal Clooney, Pennsylvania Conference for Women 2018

Why Amal Clooney, Ed Sheeran and More Stars Missed Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.