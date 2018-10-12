Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Rare PDA at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princes Eugenie Royal Wedding

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Love was in the air at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding, and not just for the bride and groom.

Her cousin Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton showed some rare PDA at the event, which took place at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held hands as they sat in the pews, next to his brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. William also put his hand tenderly across Kate's back as they exited the chapel.

The two, who typically act affectionate but are more physically reserved around each other in public, attended the wedding with their two eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, who served as a page boy and bridesmaid.

Kate wore a cranberry-colored Alexander McQueen dress and matching Philip Treacy hat to the wedding. Meghan, who was also seen embracing and holding hands with Harry at the event, sported a navy dress coat by Givenchy, the same designer of the bridal gown she wore at the couple's May wedding, which took place at the same chapel.

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Kate Middleton, Prince William, PDA

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Eugenie wore a long-sleeved ivory gown with a flowing train, folded shoulders, and a low back to her wedding. Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos designed the dress.

 The bride also wore the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, borrowed from grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

