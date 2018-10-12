Fans Definitely Have Some Strong Feelings About Josh Radnor's Grey's Anatomy Debut

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He came in like…well, not quite a wrecking ball, but Josh Radnor made his splashy Grey's Anatomy debut and…fans were divided.

Radnor played John, Meredith Grey's latest suitor on the ABC medical drama, a man she went on a blind date with. Of course because it's Grey's Anatomy, the date wasn't your typical lunch outing. There were mistaken identities. However, they hit it of…until a comment John made about single mothers. Meredith, a widowed single mother of three, ended the date. It seems like they're one and done. Is Meredith done with dating? She said so, but her pals don't want her to quit so quickly. Plus, Ellen Pomepo said this to EW:

Photos

Grey's Anatomy: A Brief History of Meredith's Love Interests

"Meredith is gonna date, date, date, date, date, just like my friends who are ready to jump back into the dating world do. What does dating look like today? I think we're almost phasing out the dating apps now. I'm hearing like people are not liking the dating apps anymore. I don't know, I'm just really happy I'm not single in real life. I try to listen to everybody's stories, all my friends and even people that I don't like that much, so we can tell a story that resonates true with people who have been through something like this."

It is the season of love, after all.

See what viewers are saying about Radnor's Grey's Anatomy appearance below.

Yeah, some people weren't into it.

Like, really not into it.

Photos

Grey's Anatomy's Hot Shirtless Docs

However, he had his supporters.

And folks who weren't sure how to feel about him.

In the end, it seems like Mer and John are a one and done date. But you know Grey's Anatomy loves twists. Could he return? Maybe as a patient?

Time will tell.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ansel Elgot, Polo Red Crush Launch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Charlie Sheen

Relive the Shadiest Watch What Happens Live Guest Moments, Because Spilling the Tea Is What Andy Cohen Does Best

5 Times TV Stars Turned Down Remakes: Steve Carrell & More

Supernatural, Jared Padalecki

Supernatural Returns: A Salute to 14 Seasons of Jared Padalecki's Hair

Supernatural

A Salute to Over a Decade's Worth of Jared Padalecki's Supernatural Hair

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

How American Horror Story: Apocalypse "Forever Changed" Cody Fern

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.