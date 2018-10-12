Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Princess Eugenie's Wedding With a Kiss, Tumble and Wave

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 6:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Blow Kiss

PA Wire

No surprise her: Little Princess Charlotte stole the show at her dad's cousin Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday. Charlotte, the 3-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, served as one of the couple's bridesmaids while her older brother Prince George, 5, was a page boy.

The wedding was televised and live-streamed and hundreds of people also gathered around the chapel to catch a glimpse of the royals and their guests. Charlotte captivated the crowds, there and at home.

Upon arrival, the little princess blew a kiss and waved to her captive audience from inside a car.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Car, Waving

PA Wire

As she made her way up the stairs to the chapel, Charlotte took a bit of a tumble. Poor dear! She recovered instantly and proceeded to fulfill her royal bridesmaid duties without a hitch.

Princess Charlotte, Priness Eugenie Royal Wedding, Fall

PA Wire

After the ceremony, Charlotte waved to the bride and groom as they left the chapel.

Princess Charlotte, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Eugenie and Jack and their wedding party then rode in a procession through the town of Windsor.

Charlotte again showcased her perfect royal wave to the people.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Charlotte , Princess Eugenie , Royals , Royal Wedding , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ansel Elgot, Polo Red Crush Launch

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Why Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Didn't Get Royal Titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princes Eugenie Royal Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Rare PDA at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

Demi Moore, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Celeb Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.