The Best Hats at Princess Eugenie's Wedding, Ranked!

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 5:55 AM

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

Hats off to the guests of Princess Eugenie's wedding!

In honor of the Princess of York's nuptials to Jack Brooksbank, attendees came in their best outfits. With the world watching, we can guess that pressure to look good was high. Yet, friends and family of the bride and groom did not disappoint. They enlisted the best milliners and showed up with striking looks upon their heads.

Hats and fascinators are perhaps the most exciting fashion to watch at an event thrown by British royalty. They allow guests to be bold and make a statement with their style, in comparison to clothing, which has to be relatively tame and royal-approved. Thus, guests like Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne and Kate Middleton used their millinery to demonstrate their fashion prowess.

Meghan Markle's Best Hats, Ranked!

They weren't the only ones, however. As guests arrived at St. George's Chapel, it appeared to be a parade of fascinating hats and headdresses that deserve a second look.

To make it easy to appreciate the epic millinery of the event, we've rounded up the best looks and ranked them. Check out them out below!

ESC: Duchess, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

#1: Kate Middleton's Fuchsia Fascinator

The royal mastered her wedding guest look with an epic fascinator from Philip Treacy.

ESC: Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

WILL OLIVER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

#2: Queen Elizabeth II's Floral Hat

The pastel hue of hat and beautiful floral addition are stunning on the royal.

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

#3: Naomi Campbell's Gravity-Defying Style

The model's fascinator was a beautiful addition to her look and the perfect complement to her textured outfit.

ESC: Demi Moore, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Matthew Crossick - WPA Pool/Getty Images

#4: Demi Moore's Burgundy Beauty

This burgundy fascinator from Stephen Jones (on behalf of Stella McCartney) and veil were the hero of the actress' stunning look.

ESC: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

#5: Meghan Markle's Epic Twist

The Duchess of Sussex opted for a navy blue fascinator to match her Givenchy ensemble.

ESC: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

#6: Princess Beatrice's Purple Statement

The sister of the bride went for a fascinator that seems similar to an exaggerated headband.

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images

#7: Cara Delevingne's Top Hat

The model tops off her suit with a hat that brings her entire look together.

ESC: Pippa Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Shutterstock

#8: Pippa Middleton's Slanted Style

The mom-to-be stunned in a forest green dress and a matching fascinator that's tipped to the side.

ESC: Ayda Field, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images

#9: Ayda Field's Veiled Wonder

This cream fascinator comes with an epic twist and a matching veil. 

ESC: Ellie Goulding, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Press Association via AP Images

#10: Ellie Goulding's Textured Fascinator

The singer matches the fabric of her dress to her fascinator to create a standout look.

ESC: Cressida Bonas, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

MATT CROSSICK/AFP/Getty Images

#11: Cressida Bonas's Velvet Look

Like Princess Beatrice, the wedding guest opted for a headband-like fascinator that revealed her hair.

ESC: Poppy Delevingne, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Matt Crossick/PA Wire

#12: Poppy Delevingne's Epic Feathers

While the feathers call attention to her look, the hue and jewel-laced veil complement her eyes and overall look.

ESC: Royal Wedding, Pixie Geldof, Hats

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

#13: Pixie Geldof's Rosey Choice

The daughter of Bob Geldof chose a fascinators with the shape and hue of a yellow rose.

ESC: Zara Tindall , Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding, Hats

Press Association via AP Images

#14: Zara Tindall's Artistic Style

This guest opted for a fascinator with an artistic twist, featuring roses and ribbons.

