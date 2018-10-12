Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Seal Their Wedding With a Kiss

Per Queen Elizabeth II's instruction, Eugenie and Jack were married at the same venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19. As Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, said Friday on ITV, he was "not intimately involved" in the wedding planning. "All the approval goes through the Queen, anyway. It was what I was told, where it was going to take place. The Queen very firmly said, 'No, St. George's is where you are going to have the wedding.' So, I said, 'Aye, aye, ma'am!' Turn to the right, salute and carry on."

Like Eugenie and Jack, Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as newlyweds on the chapel steps. The Dean of Windsor, Rev. David Conner, also played a pivotal role in both ceremonies.