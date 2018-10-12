Pregnant Pippa Middleton Dazzles at Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 3:17 AM

Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Pippa Middleton is in attendance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding!

The expecting sister of Kate Middleton was photographed arriving to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a green outfit alongside her brother, James Middleton. Pippa was at the same location just five months ago to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

Pippa and husband James Matthews will soon welcome their first child together. The 35-year-old confirmed her pregnancy back in June in a column for Waitrose magazine. Unlike her sister who suffered Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pippa shared in the column that she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her first trimester.

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

"I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," Pippa wrote (via Hello!). She also shared, "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine."

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. 

Shortly after reports surfaced about her pregnancy, Pippa was spotted visiting her sister and Prince William's third baby, Prince Louis. With Pippa due to give birth in the upcoming months, her baby will have a cousin very close in age.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

