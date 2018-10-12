All the Details on Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Flowers

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 2:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Before tying the knot at St. George's Chapel on Friday, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank revealed details about their royal wedding flowers—and it looks like they're fully embracing a fall theme.

According to the Palace, the couple hired floral designer Rob Van Helden to create the church flowers. The ceremony's floral will display foliage and flowering branches that have been sourced locally from Windsor Great Park. They'll also include a combination of roses, spray roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and berries. Per the palace, the designs will "reflect the rich and vibrant tones of autumn and will also include Liquid Amber trees."

 "It has been the greatest privilege and honor to create the flowers for Princess Eugenie and Jack, on their wedding day," van Helden said. "Her Royal Highness has been very involved from the start and has been instrumental in the autumnal theme. The whole floral design team and I wish Princess Eugenie and Jack our heartfelt congratulations and we hope they have a magical Wedding day."

Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding Photos

This isn't the only fall element the couple has incorporated into their big day. Their cake, which is red velvet and chocolate, also incorporates several autumn designs. features carefully crafted sugar flowers and foliage, including ivy, acorns, white flowers and maple. It may be almost too pretty to eat—almost.

After Jack and Eugenie become husband and wife, they will embark on a royal carriage procession. They will then enjoy a reception at Windsor Castle hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Happy wedding day, you two!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , Jack Brooksbank , Top Stories , Apple News , Royals , Royal Wedding , wochit
Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Busy Philipps, Food

Busy Tonight Host Busy Philipps Loves Margaritas & Good Food and Now We Want to Drink Margaritas and Eat With Her ASAP!

ESC: Princess Eugenie, Tiara, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie Wears Emerald Tiara to Royal Wedding: All the Dazzling Details

Cara Delevingne, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Cara Delevingne Suits Up for Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Royal Wedding

Here's What Princess Beatrice Wore to Sister Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.