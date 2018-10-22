Favorite model of all time: Petra Nemcova who founded the happy hearts foundation. She is a perfect example of a model who has used her status and voice to better the world and spread a powerful message. The industry needs more like her.

Favorite designer at the moment: Honestly, whoever designs the bathrobes at hotels. I would live in a bathrobe 24/7 if I could.

If you weren't a model scout, what other job would you love to do: Act! I mean, I act right now but I am a Z-list actress. Is there something lower than Z-list? I am whatever that is. I'm trying to bump it up to X or Y…you know, fightin' the good fight.

Aside from physical looks, what's the most important quality for a successful model to have: A brain. Stand for something. Have a story and be something more than just a pretty face. Pretty faces are so boring.

Which celeb is your style spirit animal: Jennifer Lawrence. I love that she doesn't treat every day like some weird street style runway show. She just wears whatever she wants then turns it OUT on a red carpet.

Favorite place in L.A. to hang out on your weekends: I drive down to Laguna Beach every Sunday. I like to get out of L.A. and surf/swim in water that isn't brown.

Favorite celebrity you follow on social media: Chrissy Teigen! I want to eat with her…tweet with her…and stare at John Legend with her. Oh and Jennifer Garner. She's so funny and smart. I just want to get drunk with her.

Favorite TV show to binge watch: Any crime series on Netflix. Actually any series on Netflix, HBO or Hulu. I watch entirely too much TV, and I don't discriminate.

Who is your celebrity crush: All the men in Hollywood really bore me right now. Lena Dunham. She is so good for our culture, and young girls growing up watching her and what she stands for. Nothing sexier than that!