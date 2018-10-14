8 Ways Rowan Blanchard Proved She Was Wise Beyond Her Years

Make a Statement: When Rowan was asked to speak at the Women's March in Los Angeles—when she was only 15-years-old—she wanted to be a representative for her generation.

"Speaking at the march was a way for me to remind people of all ages that if you lose teenagers, you lose the next voting generation. We saw that a lot of people didn't vote in this election because they didn't think their one vote would make a difference. People genuinely believe that. That's my biggest concern," she told Glamour magazine. "Young people are taught to believe what adults tell us, and when you act like your vote doesn't matter, that's the message we get. I was lucky to grow up in a household where I was allowed to question adults and engage in conversations about what I believe and learn from them. But for the vast majority of teens, that doesn't exist—especially if you are growing up in a household that is racist or homophobic. So my biggest plea is to adults: Include us in your conversations. Give us more platforms, and don't talk down to us when you do include us. Our voices matter."

Rock the Vote: A student of the Internet, Rowan took advantage of the information that was available online to educate and encourage those around her.

"During and after the election I think people forgot that there were a lot of us who had worked hard to get our parents, families, or friends to vote, even though we couldn't vote ourselves. There was this weird feeling of being left behind in a lot of conversations. I wanted to make it clear that teenagers deserve a seat at the table. I wanted to talk about my generation because I feel like often when we are talked about, it's not from our mouths but from adults who are writing about us. Let's say you're a teen who is an undocumented immigrant. Is someone going to ask you why you are involved in politics? And then you get deported? The idea that teens shouldn't be interested in politics just doesn't make sense to me. Even though we can't vote yet, we young people are all so, so affected by this presidency. And we're incredibly aware of it," Blanchard told Glamour magazine.