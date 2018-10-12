Jennifer Hudson cannot hide her feelings on The Voice!

During a performance in the upcoming Battle Rounds, the coach can't keep it together over contestants Patrique Fortson and Colton Smith. She yells, she side-eyes Blake Shelton, she kicks the air, she throws her shoe (a JHud trademark). She basically just can't handle their duet of "God Gave Me You," a song by Shelton himself. You can watch it all go down in the exclusive clip below.

Judging by this clip and her reaction, Hudson has a difficult task ahead of her, choosing which of these singers to keep on her team and which to give up.

The Battle Rounds officially begin on Monday after the final blind auditions in a special two hour episode, which means it's time for the season 15 competition to really begin.