Princess Charlotte waved to cameras at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank!

The daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a bridesmaid during the ceremony, while her older brother, Prince George, served as a page boy. It was just five months ago that the brother-sister duo were in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding party at the same location, St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

George and Charlotte's second cousins Savannah Philips and Isla Philips were also bridesmaids at Eugenie's wedding, as was her goddaughter Maud Windsor. Also joining in on the wedding party was Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall and Theodora Williams. And joining George as a page boy was Louis de Givenchy.

The bridesmaids and the page boys wore outfits designed by Amaia Arrieta of Amaia Kids. The design incorporates the Mark Bradford artwork included in the Order of Service. The bridesmaids also carried flowers by Rob Van Helden, which reflect the design of the bridal bouquet. The bridesmaids each had posies of Lily of the Valley and spray roses.