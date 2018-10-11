Kim Kardashian Reunites With Pardoned Inmate Alice Johnson

Kim Kardashian reunited on Wednesday with Alice Johnson, months after she convinced President Donald Trump to commute her life sentence and release her from prison.

On Thursday, the two made a joint appearance at Google's headquarters in Mountain View, California to speak about mass incarceration reform. Kim, 37, posted a selfie video of her and Alice on Instagram Stories.

"Guess who I'm here with today, guys?" she said. "Miss Alice."

Johnson, 63, was sentenced to life in prison on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges in 1997. In June, Trump commuted her sentence after Kim personally lobbied and met with him to discuss the matter at the White House. Kim later met Alice in person for the first time after the woman was released from prison on parole.