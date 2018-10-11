Inside Scarlett Johansson's New $4 Million New York Home

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 1:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Scarlett Johansson, Hampton Home

Andrea B. Swensen; Shutterstock

Scarlett Johansson has purchased a new home just north of New York City.

According to the New York Post, the 33-year-old Avengers star has closed on a $4 million property near Palisades, New York, which is about a 45-minute drive from the city. Johansson's gorgeous new ivy-covered 4,000-square-foot property overlooks the Hudson River and includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and cabana, with 0.79 acres where the actress can entertain guests.

The publication also reports that this specific upstate New York area is a very popular spot for stars to reside. Some of Johansson's new neighbors in the area include her Lost in Translation co-star Bill Murray and singer Björk.

Read

Scarlett Johansson Gets $15 Million Pay Equity for Black Widow Movie

Scarlett Johansson, Hampton Home

Andrea B. Swensen

This property news comes on the same day that it was reported that Johansson will earn $15 million for an upcoming standalone Black Widow movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the same amount that Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans earned for playing Thor and Captain America, respectively, in Avengers: Infinity War. The publication also reports that the two actors earned the same amount for Thor: Ragnarok and Captain America: Civil War, as well as 2019's Avengers 4, which Evans recently completed filming on.

Scarlett Johansson, Hampton Home

Andrea B. Swensen

Back in 2016, Johansson opened up about equal pay in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "There's something icky about me having that conversation unless it applies to a greater whole...I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I'm proud to be an actress who's making as much as many of my male peers at this stage," she told the magazine. "I think every woman has [been underpaid], but unless I'm addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It's part of a larger conversation about feminism in general."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scarlett Johansson , Real Estate , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

ESC: Best Dressed, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Aspires to Have Her Own Family Like This Fellow Supermodel

ESC: Selena Gomez

Coping in Public: How Hollywood Flipped the Script on Mental Health

Princess Eugenie

How Princess Eugenie Will Honor Princess Diana Through Her Wedding Vows

Keira Knightley, Kate Middleton

Keira Knightley Denies Shaming Kate Middleton in Impassioned Childbirth Essay

Claire Holt

Claire Holt Is Pregnant After Suffering Tragic Miscarriage

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.