Mac Miller's Family Condemns Unsanctioned Memorial Events

The family of the late Mac Miller is not cool about unsanctioned, "fraudulent" memorial fundraisers planned in his name and wants to make clear that there is only one official one—the Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert.

The rapper was found dead at his Los Angeles home in September after suffering an apparent overdose. He was 26. He is survived by parents Karen Meyers and Mark McCormick and brother Miller McCormick.

"The family of Malcolm McCormick, known best to the world as Mac Miller, has become aware of a number of fraudulent events recently announced under the guise of fundraising for causes on his behalf," the rapper's rep said in a statement to E! News on Thursday.