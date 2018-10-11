With her latest album, No Shame, and book, My Thoughts Exactly, released this year, Lily Allen is opening up about how her challenging past has impacted the person she is today.

In My Thoughts Exactly, the star addresses many of the struggles she's faced over the years, from a stillborn birth and divorce to substance abuse problems.

"I do feel very much like I'm entering a new chapter in my life, but it's been quite difficult to sort of square that all to go into that chapter without kind of like putting some stuff to bed," she told E! News' Melanie Bromley. "In England, I'm really, you know, featured quite heavily in the tabloid newspapers and people have got an opinion of me, and it is not necessarily accurate. It doesn't seem to match up with the person I am in my head."