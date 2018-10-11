Kanye West Visits White House for Meeting With President Donald Trump

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday for a lunch meeting with President Donald Trump.

The rapper pulled up to the White House in a black SUV around 12:09 p.m. The meeting was scheduled to begin around 12:30 p.m. and was held in the private dining room of the Oval Office. Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, and daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump joined them. West also invited Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown as his guest.

Before sitting down to eat, the group gathered around the Resolute Desk and talked about North Korea. Trump said former president Barack Obama considered it one of the biggest problems.

"One day. One," West said. "You solved one his biggest problems. We solved one of the biggest problems." He also said the president "saved the Earth, saved the planet."

West also weighed in on Trump's work on the criminal justice system. In addition, he said a lot of people "tried to scare me to not wear this hat," noting his red "Make American Great Again" accessory. Still, the "Stronger" star said it "gives him power in a way."

"My dad and mom separated, so I didn't have a lot of male energy in my home," he continued. "And also I'm married to a family where, you know, there's not a lot of male energy. It's beautiful though."

In fact, he compared the hat to a "superman cape."

He also made a comment about Hillary Clinton, claiming "I love Hillary. I love everyone," right?

West proceeded to speak for nearly 10 minutes on a variety of topics, including Trump, the 13th Amendment, sentencing, manufacturing and mental health. He told the president he's not bi-polar but actually has sleep deprivation. He also claimed to be in the 98th percentile in terms of IQ. He also called out Saturday Night Live, on which he recently appeared.

"What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on and the liberals to improve on is if he don't look good, we don't look good," West said. "This is our president. He has to be the freshest; the flyest planes; the best factories and we have to make our core be empowered."

After he was finished, Trump said the speech was "pretty impressive" and "quite something."

"It was from the soul," West replied. "I just channeled it."

West even hugged the president at one point.