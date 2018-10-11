Princess Eugenie Dyes Her Hair Red Before the Royal Wedding

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 10:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Princess Eugenie

SIMPSON / BUSHELL

Talk about a royal makeover!

Princess Eugenie has debuted newly dyed red hair days before her wedding. The 28-year-old has worn a similar shade in the past but most recently sported reddish dark brown locks. Her new hair color brings to mind that of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Eugenie, whose father is Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was photographed with her newly dyed hair while out and about in London on Wednesday. Wearing a purple coat dress and black wedges, the princess also appeared to showcase a bronzed look, possibly the result of a spray tan.

Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.

Photos

Princess Eugenie's Best Looks

Princess Eugenie

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Serpentine Galleries

The two are among many royals who are expected to attend Eugenie and Jack's nuptials.

Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton's eldest children Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will serve as a page boy and bridesmaid, while Eugenie's 'sister Princess Beatrice, 30, will serve as her maid-of-honor. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Princess Eugenie , , Royals , Hair , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jourdan Dunn, Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

ESC: Princess Eugenie

5 Royal Wedding Predictions Based on Princess Eugenie's Pinterest

Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie

Double Dates, Neighboring Cottages and Wildly Famous Moms: Inside Princess Eugenie's Close Bond With Cousin Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank

Hollywood's Connections to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Wedding

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton's Night Out at the Museum Isn't Complete Without Velvet Heels

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Will Be in Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Party

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.