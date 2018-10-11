Princess Eugenie Dyes Her Hair Red Before the Royal Wedding

Talk about a royal makeover!

Princess Eugenie has debuted newly dyed red hair days before her wedding. The 28-year-old has worn a similar shade in the past but most recently sported reddish dark brown locks. Her new hair color brings to mind that of her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York.

Eugenie, whose father is Sarah's ex-husband Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was photographed with her newly dyed hair while out and about in London on Wednesday. Wearing a purple coat dress and black wedges, the princess also appeared to showcase a bronzed look, possibly the result of a spray tan.

Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where her cousin Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in May.