Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Top on Date Night With Luka Sabbat

Just a month after these two were romantically linked, it seems the pair are still seeing each other. Just days ago, the two joined a big group lunch date at Nobu on Sunday with younger sister Kendall Jenner, Anwar Hadid and Fai Khadra. Jenner has been linked to Hadid in recent months.

As for Kourt and Luka, a source previously explained that the newly single reality star is enjoying herself. "Kourtney isn't looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun," the insider explained last month. "Her and Luka laugh a lot and she's enjoying her time with him. It's easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now."

"They started off as friends and it seems like its turning into more," a second source elaborated. "She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She's known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She's always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with."