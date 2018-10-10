Selena Gomez is taking control of her mental health.

The 26-year-old pop singer recently entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, E! News can confirm.

"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," the insider explains. "She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Gomez suffered an apparent "emotional breakdown" following two hospitalizations within the last few weeks related to her Lupus and last year's kidney transplant. The outlet reports that Gomez received medical attention at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after her white blood cell count became increasingly low. A reduction in the number of white blood cells is called leukopenia, and is sometimes common for those with active Lupus.

Earlier this year, Gomez completed a two-week treatment program in New York City for anxiety and depression. She is currently reportedly receiving treatment, including dialectical behavior therapy, at the same psychiatric facility.

A source told E! News at the time, "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself. It was all about wellness and her health."