by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 10:00 PM
Selena Gomez is taking control of her mental health.
The 26-year-old pop singer recently entered a treatment facility to help address ongoing issues related to anxiety and depression, E! News can confirm.
"Selena has been trying really hard recently to remain focused, and not let her health affect her," the insider explains. "She has been actively writing new music, and moved to Orange County for a change of pace and a fresh breath of air. Ultimately, with all of her arising health issues, Selena started to feel super overwhelmed."
According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Gomez suffered an apparent "emotional breakdown" following two hospitalizations within the last few weeks related to her Lupus and last year's kidney transplant. The outlet reports that Gomez received medical attention at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after her white blood cell count became increasingly low. A reduction in the number of white blood cells is called leukopenia, and is sometimes common for those with active Lupus.
Earlier this year, Gomez completed a two-week treatment program in New York City for anxiety and depression. She is currently reportedly receiving treatment, including dialectical behavior therapy, at the same psychiatric facility.
A source told E! News at the time, "She had a difficult year, especially towards the end, and she decided she wanted to spend some time focusing on herself. It was all about wellness and her health."
Late last month, Selena spoke openly with her 144 million followers about her mental health journey during a rare Instagram Live. The "Come and Get It" performer described depression as "her life" for "five years straight," adding, "Every time I try to do something right, every time I try to do something good I felt like people were picking me apart."
Soon after, she announced her decision to take yet another break from social media to "step back" and focus on the "present."
She elaborated further during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, revealing that her anxiety and depression are not things she'll thinks she'll "ever overcome." Explained the celeb, "There won't be a day when I'm like, 'Here I am in a pretty dress—I won!' I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."
Gomez sought professional treatment once in 2014, and again in 2016 for her emotional well-being.
Wishing Selena all the best as she continues to heal!
