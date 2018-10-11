Jessie James Decker Reveals 5 Cute Mom-Approved Outfits You Need for Fall

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Oct. 11, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker just revealed everything she's wearing this season.

In honor of her favorite season, Eric Decker's better half has partnered with JustFab on a collaboration of affordable boots and apparel.

"I get especially excited about fall, because I love the style and there's so many different kinds of boots that I like to wear," she told E! News. "JustFab has all of my favorite styles."

Within the large, all-occasion collection, the Eric & Jessie star has a favorite piece: the Madelina, an ankle boot with a four-inch heel that comes in six different hues: "We actually wore them in my Kittenish fashion show and we had some of the models wear them because they looked great with everything in that collection," she continued. "They're beautiful."

Between her Kittenish clothing line and her partnership with the brand, it's clear that Jessie places a priority on style wearing clothes that fit her lifestyle.

"I'm a really comfy, cozy person and I keep getting pregnant over and over and over again," the mother of three told us during New York Fashion Week. "I like to be as comfortable as possible."

JustFab is making it even easier for her to do that. Knowing that the country music singer's lifestyle includes concerts, sport outings, playdates with her children and more, the collection is built to work for every occasion—it's a millennial mom's dream. To prove it, Jessie walked E! News through her favorite pieces, how she wears them and where she wears them. 

To make it easier for you to do your fall shopping, we took Jessie's recommendations and added our editor picks to create outfits for every occasion. Check out our five fall outfits below!

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Her Fall Favorites

"I'm excited about this specifically because it's a combination of all of my favorite things. I love fall—it's my favorite season of the year. And, I love boots. I'm a boots girl. My fans know it, my friends, my family. I live in boots, honestly year round. And, I get especially excited about fall season because I love the style and there's so many different kinds of boots that I like to wear and JustFab has all of my favorite styles."

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Date Night

"For date night, I would probably go with something like this, with the [boots with] little buckles. Super cute, and I would probably pair it with a turtleneck."

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Mommy and Me Playdate

"My kids are kind of crazy, I have to run after them. These are super comfy, especially for fall. These are a go-to in my household...I would wear them with a pair of leggings, a T-shirt and cute sweater."

SHOP: Banana Republic Wool-Cashmere Blend Ribbed Cardigan Sweater, $64; Parks Project NP All Parks Sleeveless Tank, $40; Athleta Salutation Tight, $79; JustFab Columbus Sweater Fuzzie, $63

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Game Day

"If it's more of a like casual game and you know, we don't know the outcome, I'd probably go with these. These are super, super sporty and I would wear a pair of leggings with these and a jersey and a leather jacket."

SHOP: Reebox Mesh Leggings, $25; New York Jets Jersey, $32; Mango Zipper Leather Biker Jacket, $200

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Concert (Option 1)

"It depends on who I was gonna go see at a concert, but if I was going to go a concert, I would probably go with these hot little thigh-highs. These are fabulous. I would probably wear this with like a cute little dress." 

SHOP: Zara Emerald Green Floral Satin Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $45; JustFab Sana Stiletto Heeled Boot, $63

ESC: Jessie James Decker

Concert (Option 2)

"Or maybe, I'd wear a pair of nice jeans with like a bomber or leather jacket."

SHOP: The Mighty Company The Lucca Jacket, $795; Frame Le High Skinny Jeans, $210; JustFab Orli Over-the-Knee Boots, $63

Happy fall shopping!

