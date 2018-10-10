Kylie Jenner ''Can't Wait'' to Make Stormi Webster a Big Sister

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 10, 2018 5:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 8 Month Birthday

Instagram

Motherhood suits Kylie Jenner, and she knows it.

Since welcoming Stormi Webster in February, the reality star is loving being a mother and now, sources tell E! News, "Kylie can't wait for Stormi to having siblings."

It has been only eight short months since little Stormi came into the world, but Kylie is already planning for the future since "she wants a big family," the source shares. So far, the star is not actively trying for baby no. 2. but the clock is ticking, so the plan is to welcome another little one "sooner rather than later."

Not that there is any rush. After all, the makeup mogul is only 21-years-old. However, the Kards source explains, "She wants lots of babies and for them to be close in age."

"She is so excited and can't wait for that to happen and to make Stormi a big sister," the insider adds.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

While some mothers recoil at the idea of going through another pregnancy, the source reveals Kylie actually "loved being pregnant and didn't mind it at all."

According to the insider, "Everything about the experience suited her and felt natural and right."

And in addition to making millions as a makeup guru, Kylie feels "being a mom is her true calling and this is what she does best."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has actually been very open about her desire to have another kid. Most recently, the star told fans in a Q&A, "I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second."

She added, "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Babies , Celeb Kids , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Katie Holmes

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards Complete List of Finalists: Vote Now!

Cardi B's Biggest Lesson About Motherhood

Leanne Ford

HGTV Star Leanne Ford Is Pregnant With a Baby Girl

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson Welcomes Daughter Lyla Aranya, His Third Child

Shawniece Jackson, Married at First Sight, Jephte Pierre

Married at First Sight's Shawniece Jackson Gives Birth to Daughter Laura

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Was This Close to Naming Baby Stormi Something Completely Different

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.