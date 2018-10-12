Princess Eugenie's Wedding Makeup Is Royally Beautiful

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Oct. 12, 2018 3:59 AM

YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice is a stunning bride. 

In honor of her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the Princess of York appeared at St. George's Chapel with beauty fit for a princess. Makeup artist Hannah Martin, on behalf of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, created a look that enhanced her natural features. However, her eyebrows and rosy cheeks are the focus, while her nude-toned lipstick and eye makeup played supporting roles.

Although her look is fit for princess, it's not too far off from a look that a non-royal could recreate—much like Meghan Markle's wedding day beauty.

To pair with the Grenville Emerald tiara—a possession of Queen Elizabeth II, featuring 93.70 carats—the bride wore an elegant low bun with a middle part and tendrils hanging in front of the tiara. In order to create the sophisticated look, which went well with her Peter Pilotto gown, she enlisted help from hairstylist Sonny-Jo MacFarlane from Hari's, a celebrity-loved salon located in Chelsea.

Princess Eugenie has never been as bold with her makeup as she is with her style. She typically opts for barely-there looks, yet amped it up with bold brows for her big day.

Between her hair and makeup, she's a lovely bride.

