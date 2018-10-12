Here's What Sarah Ferguson Wore to Daughter Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Like mother, like daughter—Sarah Ferguson brought her epic, royal style to Princess Eugenie's wedding.

Known affectionately at Fergie, the royal appeared at St. George's Chapel in an aquamarine dress. The V-neck dress with silk lapels comes courtesy of Windsor designer Emma Louise—the same designer she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. It's bright eye-catching look that aligns with the Duchess of York's statement-making style.

She paired her dress with a vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch in a tan hue, a Jess Collett hat that perfectly matched her dress and gold jewelry to create the look that fits the mother of the bride. Since Princess Eugenie loves to wear bold fashion, Fergie's overall style gives ode to her daughter's taste and it's a sight to see.