Meanwhile, all episode we had been learning about what's been up with Betty this summer. She had been faking trips to a psychiatrist and forging prescriptions for Adderall as she helped Archie restore the jalopy and helped Mary (Molly Ringwald) with Archie's legal case (because his mom was his lawyer obviously).

At the very end of the episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) walked into her backyard to discover some kind of ritual with her mother (Madchen Amick) and Polly (Tiera Skovbye) at the center, holding the twins in the air above a fire. Betty then watched as they dropped the twins, and the twins floated up into the air, and then Betty passed out and had a seizure.

That immediately sent us off googling Adderall and seizures, which is how we learned that seizures and hallucinations can be a very rare side effect of the drug, especially if it's mixed with something like a Xanax. So there's that! Unless those babies can actually fly.

As for the cult stuff, it's tough to tell if we should assume the Gargoyle King cult and the Farm cult are the same cult, but how many cults could Riverdale really have going on at one time? Whatever's up, we are on board for this True Detective season one situation.