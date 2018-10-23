Big Hit Entertainment
by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Oct. 23, 2018 7:00 AM
There is no doubting the power of the BTS Army, which is why it's no surprise that the Korean boy band's fans literally wrote in BTS while voting for this year's People's Choice Awards.
The group's dedicated fans ensured the group's finalist status in the Music Video of 2018 category for their song "Idol" at this year's People Choice Awards because of all of their write-in votes.
That's some serious dedication to the group if you ask us!
BTS is also up for Group of 2018, Social Celebrity of 2018 and Song of 2018 for "Idol" at the People's Choice Awards. Not too shabby for the K-Pop group, right?
In celebration of BTS being up for Music Video of 2018 and of course, their fans' devotion, we are looking back at the group's best music videos ahead of the big show next month.
We just can't get enough of the K-pop group's unbelievable dancing moves and incredible voices. They are just so talented, it's hard to stop watching their music videos!
Because we are major fans, and we can't do this alone, we are tasking you with a nearly impossible request...picking your favorite music video from the group in our poll below.
To find out which awards BTS takes home at the 2018 People's Choice Awards make sure to tune into the show when it airs live on Sunday, Nov. 11 on E!
"I Need You"
The "I Need You" music video looks at the band members' individual stories with an overarching theme of troubled youth. The video reached one million views in 16 hours—the fastest record for any BTS music video at the time. In 2017, the music video crossed 100 million views on YouTube, becoming BTS' tenth music video to do this. Again, the power of the BTS army is unmatched!
"Dope"
"Dope" was released in 2015 as a single for the group's album, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life, Part 1. Each member of the group takes on a different career path in the music video. They make any job seem fun and their fans couldn't get enough of the video. It became the first of BTS' music videos to reach one million likes on YouTube.
"Save Me"
The BTS army made "Save Me" also cross the 100 million view threshold on YouTube which is seriously impressive. The video features the guys' incredible dances moves and was filmed in a one-shot take in the middle of a field.
"Blood Sweat and Tears"
"Blood Sweat and Tears" is all about temptation according to band member RM. The 2016 song shows how a person grows. Billboard ranked it number 16 on their list of the "100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time." Don't miss the music video to see how the guys explore the ideas of fate, reality and falling from grace.
"Mic Drop"
The music video for "Mic Drop" is a collaboration between Steve Aoki and BTS. The 2017 song was inspired by President Barack Obama's mic drop at the 2016 White House Correspondents' Dinner according to group member RM. The video once again features the group's signature dance moves with Aoki at the DJ booth. We can't get enough of this collaboration and hope to these two musical powerhouses team up again!
"DNA"
The "DNA" music video was actually inspired by images of DNA structure. Seriously, the guys from BTS use choreography to mimic the chemical structure found in all living organisms. Between their unique dance moves and the brightly colored set, this 2017 video is a must-watch for any BTS fan. In fact, it is the band's most viewed video to date!
"Fake Love"
Released in 2018, "Fake Love" was the lead single for BTS' third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. It debuted at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 which marked the band's first top ten entry and the highest-charting song by a K-pop group in the United States.
"Idol"
Our list wouldn't be complete without the video that made the group a finalist for Music Video of 2018 at the PCAs. "Idol" broke the YouTube record for most views within 24 hours with an astonishing 45 million views. It also became the fastest video to reach 100 million views on YouTube in 2018. If you watch the video, you'll totally see why it is such a hit...it's pretty great.
Now that you've relived all BTS' music video glory, the question still remains...which video will you select as your favorite? Be sure to watch all the choices and vote now!
Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!
